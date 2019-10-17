Police watchdog investigating after teenage girl hurt during Thompson arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was seriously hurt during her arrested in Thompson, Man.

The RCMP informed the IIU of an incident that took place on Oct. 8 where officers were called to a possible domestic disturbance.

Mounties attempted to take the girl into custody, but officers said she was uncooperative and they used force to arrest her.

She was taken to he detachment office, arrested, and released.

Later that week, she went to the local hospital complaining of a sore arm. She was diagnosed with a dislocated right elbow and a fractured wrist.

The IIU, which looks into serious incidents involving police in the province, says a fractured wrist is defined as a serious injury under the its regulations and is therefore mandated to investigate.

The IIU won't release any more details while it investigates.

Witnesses or other people who have information or video footage that could help investigators are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.