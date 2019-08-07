Man under arrest dies after Winnipeg police use stun gun

A Winnipeg man died during an arrest that involved a stun gun early Friday morning, the Independent Investigation Unit says.

The 42-year-old was Tasered after he became "unco-operative," the Manitoba police watchdog said in a news release Wednesday.

Winnipeg police arrived at an address on Consol Avenue between London and Besant streets in the Elmwood area shortly after midnight on Aug. 2 in response to a domestic incident, the IIU said.

The man fled east on Consol Avenue from police, where he was Tasered, the IIU said.

"Shortly after being restrained, the male became unresponsive and was transported to St. Boniface Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased," the release said.

"Since this matter involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission."

CBC has requested information from the IIU on the man's cause of death.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the arrest or who may have captured video footage in the area. Witnesses can contact the unit at 1-844-667-6060.