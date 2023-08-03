Man shot by police in Osborne Village was in mental distress, refused to drop rifle: watchdog

WARNING: This story includes details about suicidal ideation.

A man who was shot by police in Winnipeg's Osborne Village area last July said he was suicidal and refused to drop his firearm despite multiple attempts to disarm him, according to a report from Manitoba's police watchdog.

The incident happened outside an apartment building on Gertrude Avenue on July 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. when a number of officers responded to a 911 call about a man armed with a gun.

The man who was later shot had made the call himself, then sat outside the building holding a rifle, according to a report from the Independent Investigation Unit, the civilian oversight agency for Manitoba police.

Officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, the IIU report said, and told the man multiple times to drop his weapon, but the man refused.

An officer also used a stun gun in an unsuccessful attempt to disarm him. When the man pointed the weapon at police, one of the officers fired their gun at the man, shooting him in the abdomen, the report said.

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

The police watchdog had previously said in November they would not recommend charges against the officers involved in this shooting, but only recently released their full report to the public.

As part of its investigation, the IIU interviewed the man who was shot.

Man wanted police to shoot him: IIU report

The man said that at the time of the shooting, he was experiencing several personal challenges and had decided to end his own life, the report says.

"However, he was unwilling to do it himself and decided to get the police to do it for him," the report says.

The man said he heard police repeatedly tell him to put his gun down but refused to do so. Officers and civilian witnesses interviewed for the IIU report also said they heard police yelling at the man to put his gun down, the report says.

The man who was shot also told the police watchdog that he remembers being subjected to the stun gun, but that it had no effect on him.

An Osborne Village apartment building was cordoned off with police tape after an incident on July 13, 2022. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The officer who fired the shot declined to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

But in a written statement, the officer said that after the stun gun was unsuccessful, the man turned himself and the rifle's barrel toward the officers.

"At that point there was imminent risk of grievous bodily harm or death to officers and potentially other civilians in the area," the officer wrote, adding he was afraid for the lives of those in the range of the gun's aim.

As part of its investigation, the police watchdog agency also reviewed information that included:

Audio recordings of the 911 telephone call.

Audio recordings of Winnipeg Police Service radio communications.

Forensic Identification Service reports.

Photographs of exhibits.

Multiple video recordings.

Conductive energy weapon analysis reports.

Medical reports concerning the man who was shot.

Based on their review of the extensive evidence gathered, the police watchdog determined that the decision to shoot the man was necessary to prevent the injury or death of others in the area.

Zane Tessler, civilian director of the IIU, also noted that he hoped the circumstances surrounding the incident will be reviewed to determine if other non-lethal responses could be considered in similar situations "and perhaps minimizing the need to resort to the use of potential lethal force."

"This is by no means meant to second guess or criticize [the officer] for his response in this matter, which in all considerations, was determined as necessary and justified in law," Tessler wrote in the report.

