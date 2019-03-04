Officer shot man to stop him from killing elderly woman during deadly 2019 home invasion, IIU says

The police officer who shot a man during a violent home invasion in 2019 that left a teenager dead said he fired shots to prevent the man from killing an elderly woman too, says a report from Manitoba's police watchdog.

Although the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba did not provide any identifying specifics about the people involved in the police shooting, the details in its investigation report and a previous news release closely match the stabbing death of Jaime Adao Jr., 17, who was killed in his family's home on McGee Street on March 3, 2019.

Last week, Ronald Bruce Chubb was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in Adao's death.

His co-accused, Geordie Delmar James, who also pleaded guilty in October, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for manslaughter.

Chubb was shot several times by police who responded to the home invasion in the city's West End in March 2019.

The Independent Investigation Unit said they would investigate the incident a day later.

In April, the Independent Investigation Unit said they had forwarded their investigation to Crown prosecutors, who determined the evidence did not meet the standard for authorizing criminal charges against the police officer.

'Screaming for her life'

The report from the IIU investigation wasn't released until Monday, after Chubb and his co-accused were sentenced.

The report says that in a prepared statement to the police watchdog, the officer in question said he saw an elderly woman "screaming for her life," and a man with a knife in his hands trying to stab her.

He said the woman had her hands on the man's arms and wrists, trying to stop the man from stabbing her. The officer yelled for the man to drop the knife, but he didn't.

The man and elderly woman dropped to the ground, and with both hands on the knife, the man made stabbing motions at the woman.

Fearing for the woman's life, the officer fired five rounds at the man, he said.

The entire sequence of events happened in the span of about 10 seconds, the officer said.

When interviewed by the IIU, the man who was shot said he was inside a home when he was attacked by a baseball bat.

When asked who hit him with a baseball bat, he said, "The victim, the one who died," the IIU report says.

The man told the IIU that he had taken methamphetamine and alcohol earlier in the day. He didn't remember how he got into the home, where the incident occurred, or stabbing anyone.

An agreed statement of facts first presented in court last fall says Adao was killed after the two convicted men broke into the family's McGee Street home on March 3, 2019.

Adao heard loud banging downstairs and, frightened for his sleeping grandmother, called 911.

Armed with a knife, Chubb went upstairs and entered the bedroom where Adao was hiding. A struggle ensued, which was heard by the 911 operator.

Adao was fatally stabbed in the back, neck and arms with a kitchen knife.