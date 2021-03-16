Manitoba police watchdog report shows conflicting accounts of Brandon man's 2018 arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog has released its final report on an incident in late 2018, showing conflicting accounts of what happened when a Brandon man was arrested during a drug raid of his hotel room.

The report from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, released Tuesday, focuses on an incident on Dec. 19, 2018, when police in the southwestern Manitoba city searched a hotel room for drugs. A man and a woman in the room were arrested.

The man contacted the Brandon Police Service on Jan. 5, 2019, alleging he was assaulted by officers during his arrest and sustained facial injuries and fractured ribs, according to the IIU's report. His complaint was referred to the Law Enforcement Review Agency and the IIU was then called to investigate.

The man, who was interviewed by IIU investigators, alleged he immediately put his hands up when he realized police were at the door of his hotel room, the report says. He said one officer grabbed his arms and held them behind his back while two other officers jumped on top of him and started punching and kneeing him repeatedly.

He told the police watchdog that he didn't resist or fight back during the arrest.

The man told the Law Enforcement Review Agency that he suffered a broken nose, fractured cheek bone, two missing teeth, and fractured/bruised ribs, among other issues as a result of the arrest, the IIU's report says.

But medical records showed that while there was swelling in the man's arm, X-rays found no rib fractures, no fractures in his orbital bone and no fractures in his jaw bone, according to the report.

The officers who were the subject of the complaint said the man resisted arrest by pulling his arms under his body and kicking his feet wildly while they were trying to handcuff him, the report says.

They admitted to striking him in an attempt to put him in handcuffs, but said that the man didn't say he was injured or ask for medical attention while in police custody.

The investigation unit said in March 2020 that no charges would be laid against Brandon police officers in the matter, as the Manitoba Prosecution Service found the charging standard wasn't met.

The full report from the police watchdog was released Tuesday, now that the charges against the man have been disposed of.