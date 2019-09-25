Police watchdog investigating Manitoba RCMP officer's court testimony after complaint

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a formal complaint about an RCMP officer's testimony in court.

RCMP received a complaint about an officer's testimony at provincial court proceedings in Arborg, Man., earlier this month, according to a Wednesday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba. The Mounties notified the IIU of the complaint on Tuesday.

The investigative unit did not name the officer in question, or give any information about the type of case the officer's testimony was related to.

Provincial court last sat in Arborg, about 115 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Sept. 9, according to the Manitoba Courts website.

The IIU's release said because the allegations may involve an offence listed under the provincial Police Services Act, an investigation is mandatory.

The unit has assumed responsibility for the complaint as required under Section 66(2) of the act — which requires any allegations that a police officer broke a federal or provincial law to be reported to the watchdog.

No further details will be provided at this time because the investigation is ongoing, the release said.