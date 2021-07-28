Manitoba police watchdog investigates Mountie accused of domestic assault, improper use of computer

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an RCMP officer accused of a 2019 domestic assault and the unauthorized use of a computer system earlier this month.

RCMP received an allegation on July 22 that an RCMP officer committed an assault in August 2019 and then made unauthorized use of a computer system earlier this month, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a Wednesday news release.

RCMP notified the investigative unit of the incident on July 23 and the IIU's civilian director determined it was in the public interest to investigate, the release said.

Witnesses or others who have information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to contact the police watchdog toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigative unit did not provide any details of the assault or computer system use, nor did it say where the officer is based.

Robert Cyrenne, a spokesperson for the Manitoba RCMP, says the officer is on administrative leave with pay.

He wouldn't provide further comment because of the ongoing investigation.

