Manitoba police watchdog investigating after Mountie accused of intentionally hitting dog with car

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after the RCMP received a report that an on-duty Mountie intentionally hit a dog sitting in the road with their car in a remote First Nation last week.

The incident is alleged to have happened around 3:40 p.m. last Thursday in Pukatawagan First Nation, about 710 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

RCMP say senior officers immediately began investigating the report and advised the IIU, which investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, on Monday.

"We take this incident very seriously and support the IIU's investigation," RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

"The RCMP has dogs that are an important part of our investigative teams and many of our officers work with rescue groups to help animals find homes."

The RCMP says the dog's condition isn't known, because officers haven't been able to find it.

The IIU's civilian director says it's in the public interest to investigate. In addition, the RCMP says it has initiated its own Code of Conduct investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The officer in question has not returned to the community and was placed on administrative duties. RCMP will not provide any other information that could possibly identify the officer.

Witnesses or other people who have information or video footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact the Independent Investigation Unit toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

