Off-duty RCMP officer who allegedly 'touched and fondled' colleagues won't be charged: IIU

No charges are being laid against a female RCMP officer who was accused of lewd conduct at a Winnipeg hotel.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said on Friday it has concluded its review of the happenings, which allegedly occurred Nov. 30, 2017, while the officer was out with colleagues for a social event at a hotel and lounge.

She was off-duty at the time and in Winnipeg for a conference, the IIU said.

During the social event, she was alleged to have "inappropriately touched and fondled several other officers," a news release from the IIU said, and there were reports of "a number of instances."

The RCMP was made aware of the complaints and in turn, notified the IIU, which looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

The officer was suspended with pay while the IIU investigation took place.

Following its investigation, the IIU referred its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service for an opinion on whether charges should be laid.

Senior Crown counsel reviewed the file and suggested there was no public interest in proceeding with criminal charges.