Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of woman while in RCMP custody

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman after her arrest by the RCMP in Thompson on Saturday.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release issued Monday that RCMP arrested an intoxicated woman on Saturday and, once she was medically cleared, officers put her in one of the cells at the detachment shortly after 8 p.m.

RCMP said she was conscious and breathing just before 10:50 p.m., but when she was checked again at 11:08 p.m., she was found unresponsive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, which is about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, and pronounced the 44-year-old woman dead.

RCMP informed the IIU of the incident the next day, and they have since taken over the investigation.

Because the incident involves a death, the IIU has requested the Manitoba Police Commission provide a civilian to monitor the investigation.

Anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the IIU says it won't provide any other details.