Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man's rib allegedly broken during RCMP arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations a man's rib was broken during his arrest by RCMP earlier this month.

RCMP told the province's Independent Investigation Unit they were called to a home in southwestern Manitoba for an unknown situation on June 8 and encountered a belligerent man, a Friday news release from the investigation unit said.

There was an altercation between police and the man, and he was physically restrained and handcuffed.

Officers spoke to someone at the home and determined that no crime was committed, so the man was released from custody.

On June 19, the man contacted RCMP and said he had a broken rib. RCMP advised the Independent Investigation Unit of the incident on June 21.

The police watchdog, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police, considers a broken rib a serious injury.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that could help investigators are asked to contact the the investigative unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

RCMP declined to comment on the arrest or the investigation when contacted by CBC.

