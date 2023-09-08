No charges against Portage la Prairie RCMP officers accused of breaking woman's wrist during arrest

No charges will be laid against Portage la Prairie RCMP officers accused of breaking a 48-year-old woman's wrist during an arrest in June 2020 after a police watchdog's investigation revealed the woman's wrist was not actually fractured.

The woman was arrested after RCMP officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment were called to assist Child and Family Services workers who were apprehending children from a home, a report from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba released Friday says.

The woman was the children's grandmother, the report says.

When police arrived, they could hear the woman yelling and threatening to shoot police if they took the children away.

One of the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but the woman was not receptive and challenged the officers to a fight, the report said.

The woman continued to be combative and the officers decided to take her into custody. However, she resisted arrest and the officers struggled to restrain her.

Police eventually applied handcuffs but the woman refused to walk to the police vehicle and had to be carried, the report said.

The woman was charged with uttering threats and resisting arrest, and was later released on an undertaking.

Medical records show no fracture

A few days later, the woman came back to the Portage la Prairie detachment and told police that her wrist was fractured during the arrest.

Because a wrist fracture is considered a serious injury, the Independent Investigation Unit launched an investigation.

During the course of the probe, the police watchdog obtained the woman's medical records which showed she did not suffer a fracture.

Because of this, and other circumstances surrounding the arrest, then-civilian director Zane Tessler determined that the officers' actions were justified and no criminal charges were necessary.