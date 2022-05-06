Woman alleges she was assaulted in 2 separate incidents by Brandon police

Manitoba's police watchdog says it's looking into allegations of assault against Brandon police officers stemming from two separate incidents a woman says happened earlier this year.

The woman involved reported the alleged assaults to police in Brandon on April 25. They were reported to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba four days later, the watchdog said in a news release on Friday.

She told police she was assaulted by officers from the Brandon Police Service while she was being transported to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Jan. 19, and again at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Feb. 9, the release said.

While the news release only described the complainant as female, a provincial spokesperson later said the complaint was filed by a 27-year-old woman.

The watchdog's civilian director, Zane Tessler, has determined it's in the public interest for the investigation unit to look into the woman's allegations, the release said.

Portage la Prairie investigation

In a separate news release on Friday, the watchdog said it is also investigating the circumstances around an allegation that a 17-year-old boy broke his leg while being arrested by RCMP in Portage la Prairie.

That incident is said to have happened around 10 p.m. on May 3, while Mounties were responding to a call on the city's 11th Street NW, the release said.

When officers arrived, the teen took off on foot but tripped and fell. He was arrested and taken to the Portage District General Hospital, where he was found to have a broken leg, which is defined as a serious injury under the watchdog's regulations, the release said.

The investigation unit is tasked with investigating all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty officers in the province.

RCMP notified the police watchdog about that incident the next day, the release said.

No further details were provided about either case.

Anyone who saw the alleged incidents or has information or video footage that might help investigators is asked to call the Independent Investigation Unit toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.