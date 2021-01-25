Car crash kills passenger after police chase in Morden, Man.

A person died in a car crash after a police pursuit in Morden on Friday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says.

A Morden police officer tried to stop a vehicle around midnight but it sped away, the police watchdog said in a news release Monday.

The officer pursued the vehicle but ended the chase for safety reasons, the release says.

Later, the police officer found the same vehicle flipped over on its side in a field with the driver and passenger lying outside the vehicle.

Both were taken to hospital, but the adult passenger died.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in the province, is taking over the investigation.

Because this case involves a death, the IIU has also requested a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to contact the unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

