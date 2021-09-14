Off-duty Winkler police officer accused of assault: Manitoba police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a Winkler police officer was accused of assault on the weekend.

Mounties from the Wasagaming detachment received a report Saturday of an assault at a home. RCMP believe an off-duty police officer from Winkler assaulted the person, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Tuesday.

The assaulted person was taken to the hospital in Minnedosa for treatment. The IIU didn't say how serious the injuries were.

CBC News has contacted the RCMP to see if any charges have been laid against the Winkler police officer.

Chief Ryan Hunt of the Winkler Police Service says the officer is still on active duty, pending the outcome of the police watchdog's investigation.

The investigative unit's civilian director has decided it is in the public interest to launch an IIU investigation.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

