Manitoba police watchdog investigates off-duty RCMP officer who fired gun inside his home

A Mountie who recently fired his gun in his home is being investigated by the Independent Investigation Unit.

The RCMP notified the IIU on Saturday that one of its members discharged his service weapon inside his residence that day.

He was off-duty at the time, the IIU said, and no injuries were reported.

The IIU director, Zane Tessler, determined an investigation was warranted after reviewing the circumstances of what happened.

Those details have not been made public and won't be released while the investigation is ongoing.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty police in the province.