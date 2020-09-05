Manitoba police watchdog investigating alleged assault on a minor by off-duty RCMP officer

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation that an off-duty RCMP officer assaulted a minor last month.

Manitoba RCMP received a complaint last weekend regarding an alleged assault on a minor by an officer on Aug. 18, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Although there were no serious injuries, the IIU civilian director determined it is in the public interest to investigate the allegation, the release said.

No further details will be provided at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

