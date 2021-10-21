Man alleges he was assaulted by 4 Mounties during arrest: Manitoba police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an allegation that four RCMP officers assaulted a man during his arrest last month.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on Tuesday of an incident that took place on Sept. 4 in Elphinstone, Man., about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg, close to Riding Mountain National Park.

The IIU said in a release on Wednesday that a man filed a complaint with the RCMP's civilian review and complaints commission that he was assaulted by four officers during the course of his arrest in September.

The watchdog's civilian director has determined it is in the public interest to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest or may have information or video footage are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

