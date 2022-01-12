Manitoba police watchdog calls off investigation into alleged assault by 4 RCMP officers

Manitoba's police watchdog has called off its investigation into an allegation that four RCMP officers assaulted a man during his arrest in September.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the man filed a complaint in October about an incident that took place during his arrest on Sept. 4, 2021, in the rural municipality of Elphinstone, about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg and near Riding Mountain National Park.

RCMP notified the IIU of the allegations in October of last year. The investigative unit was told that the man alleged he was having a fire on his property when he was attacked by police, the IIU said in a release on Wednesday.

He said he was held in an RCMP detachment for several hours and suffered a broken nose, broken glasses and ripped pants during the arrest.

The IIU interviewed the man, and said Wednesday it is ending its investigation because his story had many inconsistencies, and he retracted his permission to use his medical information as evidence.

The investigative unit's civilian director said he is no longer satisfied there are grounds to support the decision that an independent investigation would be in the public's interest.

The man's case is still before the court on other charges. The full report on the IIU investigation will be available after the disposition of the charges, the unit's news release said.