Manitoba's police watchdog investigates collision involving off-duty Mountie who left crash scene

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP officer was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Winnipeg earlier this month and allegedly didn't remain at the scene to exchange insurance information with the other driver.

On Nov. 23, RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba of the crash that occurred on Nov. 7 at 9:45 p.m. in the area of Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way.

The off-duty police officer did not remain at the scene and failed to exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver, the investigative unit said in a release on Monday.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, but the civilian director of the IIU has determined it's in the public interest to investigate.

Witnesses and anyone who may have information or video footage that could assist investigators are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

