Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during Winnipeg arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a man who was left with a facial fracture and broken rib after he was arrested by Winnipeg police on Wednesday.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue, in the Kildonan Place area, around 5 a.m. Wednesday with a report of a domestic disturbance, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a Friday news release.

Officers found a man and a woman there. When they tried to speak with the man, he fled, but then turned to confront the officers, the IIU said.

Police used a stun gun on the man and took him into custody. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, and found to have a facial fracture and a broken rib, the investigative unit said.

Winnipeg police reported the arrest to the IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious injuries involving police in Manitoba, on Thursday.

The investigation unit is asking witnesses or people who have information or video footage that may help to call 1-844-667-6060.