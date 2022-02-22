Police watchdog called in after suspect suffers broken arm during arrest by Winnipeg police

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a broken arm last week during an altercation with Winnipeg officers.

Winnipeg police responded to a call for service at a home on Carriage Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Once there, a man became "belligerent and aggressive" with officers who then used force to subdue him, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit on Tuesday.

Officers took the man into custody and then to hospital when it was discovered he had fractured his humerus, a bone that runs between the shoulder and elbow.

The IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues.

