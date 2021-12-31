Winnipeg police didn't use excessive force during arrest that left woman with broken arm, IIU says

Manitoba's police watchdog says Winnipeg police officers did not use excessive force during an arrest of a woman that left her with a broken arm in August.

The incident in question happened the morning of Aug. 11 when police were called about a family disturbance on Forbes Road in Winnipeg, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit.

When officers arrived, they found a woman armed with a knife, according to a release issued when the investigation was launched.

Force was used to take the woman into custody. She was then taken to hospital where it was determined she had sustained a fractured arm.

Since this was a serious injury, the Independent Investigation Unit was notified and subsequently launched an investigation. That investigation involved reviewing officers' notes and reports, taking statements from civilian witnesses, and reviewing a use of force report, among other materials.

Following this review, the IIU says it did not find the officer who placed the woman under arrest did anything unnecessary.

The full report will be released after the woman's criminal charges have made their way through the court system.