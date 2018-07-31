Police watchdog investigates after man injured during Nelson House arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an RCMP arrest of a man in Nelson House last weekend that left his right hand fractured.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers were responding to a complaint of an intoxicated male at a residence.

Officers decided to place the man under arrest, and were required to restrain and control him, says a news release issued by Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit.

The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Nelson House detachment, and then taken to the Nelson House nursing station for treatment of the injury to his hand.

RCMP notified the IIU about the incident the following day.

"Although this is not a serious injury as defined by regulations, the IIU civilian director determined it to be in the public interest for the IIU to investigate," the release says.

The IIU is not releasing any more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.