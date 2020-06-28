Manitoba RCMP officer accused of having his ex-girlfriend followed won't face charges: prosecutors

A Manitoba RCMP accused of reading his ex-girlfriend's phone messages and having her followed won't face charges after an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit and a decision not to prosecute by the Manitoba Prosecution Service.

The officer was first reported to the IIU — which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty — by the RCMP concerning a complaint of unauthorized use of a cellular phone, mischief and criminal harassment by an officer in northern Manitoba while off duty, says a report released Friday.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that the officer was at her home alone with their child on Dec. 26, 2020 while she went out, leaving her iPad there.

About a month later, the officer confronted her about dating someone else, telling her he had read private messages on her iPad, and had asked someone to use the Find my Friends function to track her, the woman said.

The woman told investigators the officer was able to provide specific dates and locations where she had been, and that she believed he'd had others watch her and tell him whether other cars were parked in her driveway.

A short time later, the officer was talking to his supervisor, who asked him about how his kid was doing.

During that conversation, the officer told his supervisor that he had been at his ex-girlfriend's home on Dec. 26, 2020, and had seen some messages come up on her iPad and started to read them, the report says.

The officer told his supervisor that his ex had given him the password to her iPad so he could use it. He also said that he was advised by another person that they had used the Find My Friend application and had tracked his ex to a residence.

The supervisor told the IIU she asked the officer whether he was using this app to keep track of his ex-girlfriend, to which he responded that he didn't ask that person to track his ex on his behalf, and that they were doing so on their own.

Officer refused interview

The officer declined to be interviewed by the IIU, but said in a prepared statement that his ex-girlfriend gave him access to her iPad to play music for their son.

He denied ever committing an offence in relation to reading private messages on the iPad, or having his ex-girlfriend followed.

After wrapping up its investigation, the IIU forwarded its finding to Manitoba prosecutors, who said they weren't going to pursue charges because it was unlikely that he would be convicted.

"In this case, after considering all of the evidence, we have concluded that a reasonable doubt exists as to whether the officer's alleged off-duty conduct could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the Manitoba Prosecution Service said, according to the IIU's report.

"In addition, some of the alleged off-duty conduct has no basis for criminal liability."