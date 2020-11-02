Manitoba police watchdog investigating in-custody death of 27-year-old

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who collapsed at an RCMP detachment after being taken into custody last Friday.

The man was arrested in Ste. Rose du Lac — about 40 kilometres southeast of Dauphin — after RCMP officers were called for service at 11:23 a.m., says a Monday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Police said the man was highly agitated and needed to be restrained, the release says.

The man was arrested and taken to the local RCMP detachment, where he collapsed in medical distress.

Staff at the detachment administered first aid and paramedics arrived soon after to take the man to Ste. Rose Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in the province, has started an investigation. Because a death is involved, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission, the IIU says.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.