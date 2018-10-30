IIU investigating after man becomes 'unresponsive' while in police custody

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a 41-year-old man became "unresponsive" while in police custody last Thursday.

The independent investigation unit (IIU) said Tuesday that Winnipeg police responded to a call regarding a disturbance near the CN rail line in east Winnipeg just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they took a man into custody who became unresponsive as he was being handcuffed, according to an IIU news release. He was taken to Concordia Hospital, where he died the following day.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that might assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

