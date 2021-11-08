IIU investigating death of man arrested in Osborne Village last week

Manitoba's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man who collapsed after being arrested on Thursday in Winnipeg.

The death happened after Winnipeg police were called about a man walking on the road and acting aggressively in the Osborne Village area, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police.

Police arrived around 7:17 p.m. and put the man in handcuffs, after which he collapsed, the release says.

Paramedics were already present and administered CPR. The man was rushed to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit asks anyone with information about this incident to call them at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details were provided.

