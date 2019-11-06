Police watchdog investigating after man's jaw broken during arrest

A 62-year-old man's jaw was broken during an arrest in Russell, Man. this week, prompting an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the incident occurred on Oct. 31 after staff at the Russell Hospital called Prairie Mountain RCMP for assistance finding the man.

When officers found the man, they got into an altercation with him while trying to take him into custody. During the fight, the man's jaw was fractured, according to a media release from the Independent Investigation Unit.

The incident was reported to the police watchdog on Monday, who have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the man being injured during the course of the arrest.

Anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the IIU in their investigation is asked to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.