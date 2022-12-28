Man, 18, suffers dislocated hip during arrest in northern Manitoba, police watchdog investigating

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an incident involving an 18-year-old man who suffered a dislocated hip while being arrested in Shamattawa First Nation last week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) received a report from the RCMP on Dec. 24, about the arrest in northern Manitoba that occurred the day before.

A news release from the IIU says that on Dec. 23 around 9 p.m., officers received a call for service on Riverside Road in Shamattawa, which is about 360 km east of Thompson, Man.

When officers arrived, the 18-year-old male suspect ran away.

As he was fleeing, he slipped and was taken to the ground by an officer and arrested.

Once in custody, the man said he was injured and was taken to the nursing station where it was determined he had a dislocated hip.

He was then taken to the Thompson General Hospital for treatment.

A dislocated hip meets the definition of a serious injury under IIU regulations, the news release says.

The unit is asking for any witnesses or individuals with information or video footage that might assist the investigation to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.