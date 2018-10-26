Police watchdog investigates after cruiser hits man, breaks his pelvis

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident in which a police cruiser hit a man and broke his pelvis.

Two officers were chasing a man in the city's William Whyte neighbourhood around 1 p.m. Wednesday. One officer was running while the other tried to cut off the man with the police vehicle.

The man and the cruiser collided when he darted into the road, the IIU said.

He was arrested and taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair the fracture.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that could help the IIU's investigation are asked to call 1-844-667-6060.