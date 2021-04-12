IIU to investigate after witness to arrest says Winnipeg police broke his arm last fall

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man says Winnipeg police officers broke his arm last November when they were responding to a call.

The incident in question happened on on Nov. 9, after police were called to remove two people from a residence on Boyd Avenue, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit

After arriving, officers arrested one man, but it was another man who was there at the time who sustained the broken arm, according to the IIU.

That man reported the injury to the Law Enforcement Review Agency on April 7, which prompted the IIU to investigate — a broken arm is considered a serious injury, so they are mandated to probe the incident.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who has video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.