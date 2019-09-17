Manitoba's police watchdog investigating 2 arrests that resulted in injuries

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating two separate arrests that resulted in injuries in Brandon and Portage la Prairie last week.

Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to a disturbance complaint at a home on June 11. When police arrived, they found a man "behaving in an erratic manner" outside the home, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release Friday.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, provided few details about the incident, but said during an altercation with the man, officers tried unsuccessfully to get him to surrender.

The man, 51, continued his erratic behaviour, and police used "a less-lethal firearm" to subdue the man, which caused a small gash on his leg, the IIU said.

The man was sent to Brandon Regional Health Centre to be treated before he was sent to jail, the IIU said.

Woman suffers broken wrist during arrest

The investigation unit is also looking into a June 11 arrest in Portage la Prairie that left a 48-year-old woman with a broken wrist.

RCMP officers from the Portage la Prairie detachment responded to a call for help at a home in the afternoon. The officers came across a woman "who was combative and threatened" them, the IIU said.

Mounties tried to take the woman into custody, but she was unco-operative and force was used, the IIU said.

After being arrested, the woman was sent to the precinct and later released. But on June 15, she visited the detachment in Portage la Prairie to inform police she had visited a hospital and was diagnosed with a fractured wrist, the IIU said.

Both incidents are under investigation, so no more details are being provided at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage of either incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

