IIU investigates after man becomes unresponsive during Winnipeg police transport

Manitoba's police watchdog will investigate an incident that occurred Monday involving a man who became unresponsive while police were transporting him from a hospital.

Winnipeg police were called around 1:25 a.m. by Victoria Hospital, who asked them to transport an intoxicated man, according to a release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba issued Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived around 4:30 a.m. to pick up the man.

Officers took the man to Main Street Project, but found he was unresponsive when they arrived at the not-for-profit organization.

The man was then taken by ambulance to Health Sciences Centre, and he remains there in intensive care.

Police reported the incident to the police watchdog later in the day, and the unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, which is ongoing.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the Independent Investigation Unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

More from CBC Manitoba: