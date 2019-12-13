IIU investigates sexual assault allegations against off-duty RCMP officer
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations an off-duty RCMP officer committed a sexual assault.
Mountie accused of December 2016 sexual assault
The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on Dec. 10 of a complaint made to RCMP about inappropriate conduct of an officer while off duty.
This officer is accused of committing a sexual assault in December 2016, IIU said.
The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time.