IIU investigates sexual assault allegations against off-duty RCMP officer
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations an off-duty RCMP officer committed a sexual assault.

Mountie accused of December 2016 sexual assault

The province's police watchdog is investigating allegations of sexual assault by an RCMP officer in western Manitoba. (CBC)

The province's police watchdog is investigating allegations an RCMP officer in western Manitoba committed a sexual assault.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on Dec. 10 of a complaint made to RCMP about inappropriate conduct of an officer while off duty.

This officer is accused of committing a sexual assault in December 2016, IIU said.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details will be provided at this time.

