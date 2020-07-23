Police watchdog investigates after man allegedly shoots himself during standoff with RCMP

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly shot himself after police responded to a call at a house near Riding Mountain National Park.

RCMP were called to the house in response to a "domestic incident" on Tuesday evening around 7:19 p.m., the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release Thursday.

"The male suspect locked himself inside the residence and refused to comply with police orders," the release said.

The RCMP tactical unit was called in and the man surrendered around 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, when he was taken to hospital with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot, the IIU said.

The man remains in hospital at Health Sciences Centre.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or people with information or video footage that could help in their investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

