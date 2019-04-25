Manitoba police watchdog investigating after officer accused of unlawfully entering Sandy Bay home

The province's police watchdog is looking into an allegation an on-duty police officer unlawfully entered a home on Sandy Bay First Nation almost two years ago.

On Sept. 1, 2018, an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was involved in a pursuit, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Tuesday.

The officer later saw the vehicle believed to be involved in the pursuit abandoned near a home on Sandy Bay, the IIU said.

In the search for the suspect, the officer allegedly went into the residence without lawful consent, which is considered a criminal offence, according to the release.

Police notified IIU investigators of the September 2018 incident last Thursday, the release said.

The civilian director reviewed the circumstances and determined an investigation would be in the public interest.

The Independent Investigation Unit is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in Manitoba.

Sandy Bay Fist Nation is located 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, along Lake Manitoba.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service, formerly known as the Dakota Ojibway Police Service, is headquartered on Long Plain First Nation and provides policing in six First Nation communities in the province.

More from CBC Manitoba: