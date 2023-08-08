Police watchdog investigates man's death after arrest in Winnipeg

The province's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a man following his arrest in Winnipeg on Monday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 7, and was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba the same day, according to a Tuesday release from the agency.

Police were sent to the intersection of Kinbrace Bay and McLeod Avenue after multiple 911 calls about a man with a weapon behaving erratically, the release said. The man then went to a house on Oakland Avenue, where he was taken into police custody.

Officers were concerned for the man's health and well-being at the time of his arrest and asked for medical assistance from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the release said.

The man became unresponsive while waiting for WFPS and was taken to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU asks witnesses and anyone who may have information or video footage that may help the investigation to all 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing, the IIU said in its release.

