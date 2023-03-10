Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man dies following RCMP transport in Bloodvein

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was taken to a nursing station in Bloodvein by RCMP earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home in Bloodvein around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday with a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance, according to a Friday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The man was lying on the floor and breathing when RCMP arrived at the home, the police oversight agency said.

Because no ambulance was available, officers took the man to the nursing station in Bloodvein, roughly 215 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the eastern side of Lake Winnipeg.

When assessed at the nursing station, he was found to be unresponsive and was pronounced dead, the investigative unit said.

The next day, RCMP reported the incident to the IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this point, the investigative unit said.

The Independent Investigation Unit is asking witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage that could help in its investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.