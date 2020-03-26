Police watchdog investigating after RCMP deploy firearm injuring 2 child abduction suspects

The province's police watchdog has opened an investigation after two men suspected of child abduction were injured earlier this week while RCMP tried to recover the victims.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Wednesday RCMP used a "less lethal" firearm to subdue the suspects, resulting in minor injuries during the altercation south of Winnipeg.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Steinbach RCMP got a call about a parental child abduction. They located the suspects at a home in Roseau River, where officers were assaulted in their attempt to recover the children.

Police responded by discharging a "less lethal" firearm, according to the release.

The IIU did not respond when asked what a "less lethal" firearm means.

According to the Police Services Act and regulations, any harm resulting from the use of a firearm is deemed a serious injury, the release said. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist investigators is being asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

