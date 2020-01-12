Police watchdog investigates allegation of assault by Brandon police

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations that Brandon police assaulted a woman while arresting her, even though the injuries fall short of what would typically prompt an investigation.

Police notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba Thursday about the complaint connected to an incident Feb. 5, says a new release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Police said when officers were called to a domestic disturbance, the 31-year-old woman became unco-operative and force was used to take her into custody.

The woman said she was assaulted by officers during the arrest, the IIU release says.

While her injuries don't not meet the threshold of "serious injury" as defined by the Independent Investigation Unit, the IIU civilian director decided it is in the public interest to investigate.

The Independent Investigation Unit is the police oversight agency that looks into serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

