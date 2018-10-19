Manitoba's police watchdog investigating after bean-bag gun cuts suspect's leg

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a cut to his leg when RCMP in Thompson fired a bean-bag gun in order to subdue him.

On Oct. 17, officers in the northern Manitoba city got a call about a man with a knife. After they tried to get him to drop the knife, police used the "less lethal" firearm, which caused the small cut to his leg, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

He was eventually arrested and taken to Thompson General Hospital for treatment.

The IIU, which investigates all incidents involving police where someone is injured or killed, is looking into the incident.