Manitoba's police watchdog investigates after man fatally injured himself in front of officers

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an incident where a man died after injuring himself in the presence of police last Saturday.

Winnipeg police were responding to a domestic dispute involving a man armed with a knife, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

As officers tried to de-escalate the situation, the man suffered a self-inflicted wound and a stun gun was used in an attempt to subdue him, the news release says.

The man was transported to the Health Sciences Centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in the province, is taking over the investigation and will not provide any further details at this time.

Because this case involves a death, the IIU has also requested a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to contact the unit toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

