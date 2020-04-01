Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of man arrested by RCMP in Oxford House

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who was arrested by RCMP in Oxford House last week.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the northern Manitoba community last Thursday, during which they arrested a man who appeared to be intoxicated, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a Tuesday news release.

He was detained at the local RCMP detachment shortly before 10 a.m.

Eight hours later, officers found him unresponsive in the cell, the IIU's release said. He was transported to the First Nation's nursing station.

RCMP were later informed the man was transferred to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, where he died on Saturday.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, says because its investigation is ongoing, it will not release any further details on the incident.

The release said because the investigation involves a fatality, the unit will make a request to the Manitoba Police Commission for a civilian monitor.

