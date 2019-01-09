Thompson RCMP officer accused of domestic assault

A Thompson RCMP officer is being investigated by the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit for an alleged domestic assault.

The officer was off duty when the assault allegedly happened on Jan. 5, a third party complainant told RCMP.

The complaint was passed along to the IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether they occur on or off duty.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said there were no serious injuries, but it's in the public's interest for the agency to investigate.