No wrongdoing on part of RCMP officers for in-custody death: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog has found no wrongdoing on the part of Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP officers in the death of a 27-year-old man who collapsed at an RCMP detachment after being taken into custody last October.

The man was arrested on Oct. 20 after RCMP responded to a call about someone threatening people with a machete in Ebb and Flow First Nation, about 25 minutes from the detachment.

Police found the man in a home of one of his relatives. He was highly agitated and appeared to be intoxicated, says the Independent Investigation Unit's final report on his death.

The man was difficult to restrain, at times kicking and attempting to bite officers, and it took several officers and witnesses to bring him under control, the report says. He continued to struggle in the back of the police car and as police were taking him to his cell at the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment.

Back at the detachment, officers noticed the man's condition was deteriorating so they called paramedics to attend.

While they waited for EMS to arrive, officers administered Narcan, but it did not help so they started doing CPR and used the detachment's automated external defibrillator (AED). Paramedics arrived and took over, transporting the man to a nearby hospital.

The man passed away a few hours later.

Since the death occurred while the man was in police custody, the IIU — which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving Manitoba police — opened an investigation.

A pathologist's report found the man's death was a cardiac arrhythmia due to, or as a consequence of, methamphetamine toxicity, with the physiologic stress of being arrested as a contributing factor.

The concentration of methamphetamine in the man's system was extremely high and very likely contributed to his death.

Several witnesses in the IIU's investigation said the man was a heavy methamphetamine user who had interactions with police in the past.

After reviewing this and other evidence, the IIU's civilian director Zane Tessler said he had concluded that the actions of the officers involved in this incident did not cause or contribute to the man's death to any degree.

"At all times, the police officers dealt with [the man] with restraint, caution and without the resort to the application of any significant degree of force," Tessler wrote.

The investigation is now closed.