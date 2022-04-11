Manitoba police watchdog investigating after 27-year-old man dies of injuries in car crash

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal car crash after Winnipeg police attempted to stop the vehicle.

On Saturday at about 9:10 p.m., police said they tried to stop a vehicle with lapsed insurance around the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The driver did not stop and police did not pursue.

Police said they found the vehicle soon after, when it collided with a building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The driver was transported to Health Sciences Centred in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Manitoba's Independent Investigative Unit is mandated to investigate all incidents involving police and a death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or those who have information or video footage that could help this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.