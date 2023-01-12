'They could have found him': Grieving father angry RCMP didn't search bush for fleeing son

A Manitoba father hopes an investigation will help him get justice for his son, who died almost two weeks ago after fleeing police.

Eli McKay, from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, on the northwest shore of Lake Manitoba, is mourning the death of his son Devin Ashley McKay, 29, whose body was found in the woods six days after an encounter with RCMP.

Police believe he died of hypothermia.

"I feel angry and sad and that should never happen. There's a lot of people mad about it," McKay said, adding he has many questions about what led to his son's death.

McKay said members of Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit will be speaking with his family on Thursday as part of its probe into the circumstances that led to Devin's death. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

In a statement provided to CBC on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the RCMP said events began to unfold on the morning of Dec. 30, when members of the Ste Rose du Lac detachment responded to a robbery in the RM of Lakeshore at 10 a.m.

The statement said four suspects kicked in the door of a rural residence, demanded items from the homeowner and fled in the victim's vehicle. They then went to a property belonging to the municipality and stole another vehicle.

The suspects were later located on Provincial Road 481, south of Crane River, at around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release Tuesday from the IIU.

When police arrived, they found the four suspects trying to dig the vehicle out of the ditch. According to the RCMP's statement, one male ran into the bush, while three other suspects, one male and two female, were arrested without incident and face multiple charges.

McKay alleges RCMP did not follow or attempt to look for Devin even though the moon was bright and the night was frigid. The nearest Environment Canada weather station, in Dauphin, reported temperatures approaching –20 C at the time of the arrests.

When asked about McKay's allegations, both the RCMP and IIU said they could provide no further details while the investigation is ongoing.

Missing person report filed 5 days later

McKay says it wasn't long before his son's presence was missed. He was usually active on Facebook and could be seen regularly out in the community, talking to people and driving a big, loud truck.

But when nobody was able to contact him, his father says people knew something was wrong.

On Jan. 4, McKay filed a missing person report for his son at the local police station.

"I asked … 'Did you go in the bush and go look for him?'" McKay said. "They said, 'No, we didn't.'''

After receiving the missing person report, the IIU says the RCMP conducted patrols in Crane River but was unable to locate the missing man.

On Jan. 5, officers returned to the area on Provincial Road 481 where he was last seen. The IIU says officers found him dead in the woods, where they believe he succumbed to hypothermia.

McKay said his son was found less than 200 metres from the road.

"The cops came back, came here, and told me, 'We found him,' but that was too late, I guess. Because they … waited about four days before they come and look for him," McKay said.

"It was winter time and he was cold … I don't know why they didn't go into the bush and look for him. They could have found him."

McKay says he was later told it was actually his grandson, Nathan McKay, who found Devin.

Ellis Beaulieu, Devin's older brother, says he got a call that same day informing him Nathan had found the body.

Covered in snow, frozen to the ground

"He had to dig him out himself. He was covered in snow and frozen to the ground," Beaulieu said. "He had no shirt on and no shoes."

Beaulieu says Nathan told him the police did not help him remove his uncle's body, even though he was asking for assistance.

He said his brother had five children and many siblings, nephews and nieces who all miss his smiling face and eagerness to help out where he could.

"I'm kind of still in shock," Beaulieu said. "I don't know how to react."

McKay said Devin experienced alcohol addiction and this was made worse when his mom died of COVID in July 2021. He had emotional issues and needed help and alcohol became a "temporary solution."

"That's when he got worse," Beaulieu said. "He resorted to a lot of alcohol … as a Band-Aid, just to numb his pain."

McKay said it's a heartbreaking situation because he feels like police failed to see the humanity in his son.

"They could have done better," he said.