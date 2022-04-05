Police watchdog investigating after pedestrian hit by driver evading Winnipeg officers

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating a collision where a pedestrian was hit by a driver fleeing police last week.

The incident happened last Thursday around 8 p.m. after Winnipeg police officers stopped a vehicle near Notre Dame Avenue and Gertie Street, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit.

During the stop, the driver fled the vehicle while the passenger moved into the driver's seat and took off.

While trying to evade police, the driver struck a pedestrian crossing Notre Dame and lost control of the vehicle, before being arrested. The pedestrian survived but suffered a broken leg.

Because a broken leg is considered a serious injury under IIU regulations, the police watchdog is mandated to investigate.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage about the incident are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.