Police watchdog finds no evidence officers inappropriately touched female last summer in Steinbach

Manitoba's police watchdog says it has found no evidence to support an allegation RCMP officers inappropriately touched a female arrestee in Steinbach last summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Tuesday its probe into the allegation made by a female, whose age wasn't disclosed, has finished.

Mounties notified the watchdog last June about the incident, which happened at a Steinbach school on June 13 last year.

RCMP were called to a report of a female causing a disturbance at the school. The IIU said officers attempted to resolve the situation by talking with the female but when that proved ineffective, they decided to arrest her for public disturbance.

She was handcuffed and taken into custody, claiming she was touched inappropriately during the arrest.

Investigators with the IIU interviewed three civilian witnesses and two police officers. A school surveillance video was also reviewed. None of the witnesses, nor the contents of the video, suggested the actions of the officers were in any way inappropriate, the watchdog said Tueday in a news release.

The IIU said the female remains before the court on charges from the incident.